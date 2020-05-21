Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H activity.
Family Yoga Session
Hold a family yoga session to release stress, work on your flexibility and focus on breathing.
Supplies:
- Yoga mat (if available)
Directions:
1. Gather your family members into a large room.
2. If available, each person can use a yoga mat.
3. Visit: www.4-H.org/Yoga. Watch the video to practice yoga poses like mountain, tree, warrior II, seated twist, downward facing dog.
Reflection:
1. Which yoga pose was your favorite?
2. Were you able to do all of the different poses?
3. Were any of the poses too hard?
4. After doing the yoga session, do you feel more relaxed and less stressed?