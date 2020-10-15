We are now accepting orders for our annual 4-H Wreath and Garland Fundraiser! Help support our local 4-H program by purchasing a wreath, garland, or specialty item. Greenery is coming from Alleghany County in the beautiful North Carolina mountains. All orders and money are due to the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office by Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Greenery will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from the office (730 N. Granville St., Edenton, NC 27932).
In order to reduce contact, please mail in your order with a check made out to Chowan County 4-H. If you come to the Extension Office to place an order, please call 252-482-6585. One of our staff will meet you outside to collect your order and payment. Order forms can be found here: https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/10/chowan-county-4-h-wreath-and-garland-fundraiser-2/ .
If you have any questions, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Mail orders and payment to:
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Chowan County Center
Attn: Camaryn Byrum
730 N. Granville Street, Suite A
Edenton, NC 27932