Edenton Police Department
Incidents
The Edenton Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 23
Assault on a female was reported at 116 Oakdale Drive in Edenton.
Oct. 29
Larceny was reported at 300 A Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Oct. 30
Carrying concealed weapon, possession marijuana up to one-half ounce and resisting public officer was reported at South Broad Street in Edenton.
Nov. 10
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 215 East Church St. in Edenton.
Injury to real property was reported at 115 Hampton Drive in Edenton.
Nov. 11
Breaking and entering was reported at Coke Avenue in Edenton.
Nov. 12
Breaking and entering was reported at 809 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 1316A North Broad St. in Edenton.
Nov. 21
Hit & run and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana was reported at 1200 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Nov. 24
Assault by strangulation and domestic violence protective order violation was reported at 142 East Albemarle St. in Edenton.
Injury to real property was reported at 805 Cabarrus St. in Edenton.
Nov. 25
Assault on a female was reported at 644 B Virginia rd. in Edenton.
Nov. 26
Larceny was reported at 215 East Church St. in Edenton.
Dec. 2
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 133 West Carteret St. in Edenton.
Dec. 5
Discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported at 621 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Robbery was reported at Dollar General, 1317 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Dec. 8
Larceny was reported at Duck Thru Food Store, 218 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Dec. 10
Larceny was reported at 300 C Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Edenton Police Deparment reports of arrests include:
Oct. 23
Malika Tajeeh Vasquez, 26, of Stoney Creek Church Rd. in Goldsboro, was taken into custody for one count of misdemeanor failure to appear. Vasquez received a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 24
Frank Bernard White, 64, of North Broad St in Edenton, was issued an on-view arrest for one count of misdemeanor assault on a female and one count of misdemeanor communicating threats. White was confined to the Chowan County Jail under no bond.
Oct. 25
Benjamin Tyler Reeves, 24, of Apache Trail in Edenton, was taken into custody for one count of misdemeanor failure to appear. Reeves was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $250 secured bond.
Oct. 29
Tionna Juane Jackson, 20, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Edenton, was issued an on-view arrest for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Jackson was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 30
Ronnie Lee Nixon, 62, of Swain Rd. in Roper, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of fail to work after being paid. Nixon was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Oct. 31
Sharhonda Davinia Holley, 32, of Tyler Run in Edenton, was taken into custody for one count of misdemeanor failure to appear. Holley was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jaquori Jerell Wilson, 29, of Farless Rd. in Merry Hill, was issued an on-view arrest for one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. One misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. Wilson was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 8
Antonio Aderryll Grant, 48, of East Freemason St. in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. Grant was confined to the Chowan County Jail under no bond.
Nov. 9
Dewanda Sue Plummer, 61, of East Church St. in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count of larceny. Plummer received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Nov. 12
Verrick Kadeem Parks, 25, of Chowan Court in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Parks was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 14
Danny Stephon Goodman-Grant, 29, Vance Lane in Edenton, was taken into custody for three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Goodman-Grant was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $6,250 secured bond.
Nov. 21
Tevin Tevontae Cofield, 28, of Coston Lane in Edenton, was issued an on-view arrest for one count of hit & run- leaving the scene with property damage. Cofield was confined to the Chowan County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 24
Sidney Alicia Baggett Passwaters, 33, of Jehu Rd. in Belvidere, was taken into custody for one count of failure to appear. Passwaters received a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 25
Oscar Antonio Ruiz-Villatoro, 22, of Virginia Rd. in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. Ruiz-Villatoro was confined to the Chowan County Jail under no bond.
Nov. 26
Delmo Earl Cahoon, 71, of Morris Circle in Edenton, was summoned/cited for one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. Cahoon was released under no bond.
Nov. 27
Julius Irving Lawton, 40, of Lloyd St. in Tarboro, was issued an on-view arrest for two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female. Lawton was confined to the Chowan County Jail under no bond.
Nov. 29
Jonathan Graham Modlin, 26, of Macedonia Rd. in Edenton, was summoned/cited for one count of reckless driving to endanger. Modlin received no bond.
Dec. 4
Deeandre Keithale Copeland Jr., 21, of Tyler Run Apartments in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. Copeland received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Monona Sharell Copeland, 43, of Tyler Run Apartments in Edenton, was taken into custody for one count of assault. Copeland received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dec. 8
Timothy Michael Harrell, 28, of Mexico Rd. in Edenton, was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count of larceny. Harrell received a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Tarik Kunta Wade, 39, of East Albemarle St. in Edenton was taken into custody for one felony count of failure to appear and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear. Cofield received a $7,000 secured bond.
Keanna Lashawn Gregory, 43, of Bud St. in Edenton, was taken into custody for two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Gregory received a $4,000 secured bond.
Dec. 10
Winther Roosevelt Cofield, 83, of Paxton Lane in Edenton, was issued an on-view arrest for one misdemeanor count of larceny. Cofield received a $2,000 unsecured bond.