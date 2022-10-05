In defiance of a landfalling hurricane, the Chowan County Regional Fair returned last week for yet another successful year — drawing an estimated 15,000 to the award-winning midway.
Chowan County’s largest annual event, now in its 76th iteration, drew large crowds through the week despite shuttering on Friday due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, which dumped over four inches of rain in Edenton.
Reopening on Saturday as the skies cleared, the midway bounced back better than ever and by nightfall was pulsing with activity – families, friends, locals and visitors all teeming across the American Legion Fairgrounds.
Friday’s closure did result in an attendance setback however. This year’s fair topped out at 15,584 guests over the four days of operation, down from last year’s record-setting tally of 20,777 across five days and just below 2019’s 17,887.
One could find a little bit of everything while at this year’s fair: the typical midway games and amusement rides, a glistening Ferris wheel, educational displays, entertaining shows, pageantry, enthralling musical performances, a dirt bike “globe of death,” acrobatics galore, livestock of all shapes and sizes, fried oreos, funnel cakes, massive pumpkins, a riding bull and much more.
Organizations, businesses and political candidates from all walks of life were looking to capitalize on the crowds, setting up booths in two of the fair’s main buildings. The Edenton Lions Club, Relay for Life, Howard Hanna and even two political candidates were among the dozens featured for guests to browse.
On each of the days of operation, fair organizers held special discounts if guests met certain criteria.
Tuesday was “Car Load Night,” which offered gate and ride passes for six people per car for only $60. On Wednesday, any child in eighth grade or below was admitted for free with a parent. Thursdays saw seniors age 60 or over find free attendance. Saturday was the discount day for active duty military and their families.
The fair’s annual pageants were also held this year in typical fashion, each taking place on Saturday. Three competitions – the Wee Pageant, Little Miss Pageant and Miss Chowan County Fair – saw girls of all ages take part, with one winner crowned for each. Runner-ups were also acknowledged, according to organizer Tara Lane.
Little Miss Pageant (5-7): Zoe Gunther (winner), Harmony Hardie (first runner-up), Ivory Grace Turner (second runner-up)
Miss Chowan County Fair Pageant (ninth grade – college freshman): Madeline Chandler (winner), Haylei Bush (first runner-up), Emma Smith (second runner-up)
Pageants aside, there were plenty of other opportunities for youth to take part in the fair. From riding on trains and ponies to showing hogs and enjoying a comedy circus.
Even the youngest ones could get in on the fun, in the form of a “diaper derby.”
Many of the folks who came out to the fair seemingly had a great time. Numerous Facebook comments on both the Chowan County Regional Fair and Dreamlands Amusements pages praised this year’s event and some of the new rides.
“We all enjoyed the Chowan Fair so much when we went,” said Dianna Colclasure.
A few even said that 2022’s fair surpassed all others prior.
“This was the best fair yet! My family had a wonderful time,” Jenny Wilson commented.