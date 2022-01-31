The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.
Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Chowan: Primary Care
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AM
Thursday, Feb. 3
Chowan: General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 4
Chowan: General
Monday, Feb. 7
Chowan: General, WIC
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Chowan: Primary Care AM, General, WIC
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Chowan: General, Behavioral Health PM, DEPO PM
Thursday, Feb. 10
Chowan: General, New Prenatal AM
Friday, Feb. 11
Chowan: General
Monday, Feb. 14
Chowan: General, WIC
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Chowan: Primary Care, WIC
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AM
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chowan: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 18
Chowan: General
Monday, Feb. 21
Chowan: General, WIC
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chowan: Primary Care AM
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO PM
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chowan: General, New Prenatal PM
Friday, Feb. 25
Chowan: General, Adult Health PM
Monday, Feb. 28
Chowan: General, WIC