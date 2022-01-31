The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.

Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Chowan: Primary Care

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AM

Thursday, Feb. 3

Chowan: General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, Feb. 4

Chowan: General

Monday, Feb. 7

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Chowan: Primary Care AM, General, WIC

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health PM, DEPO PM

Thursday, Feb. 10

Chowan: General, New Prenatal AM

Friday, Feb. 11

Chowan: General

Monday, Feb. 14

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Chowan: Primary Care, WIC

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AM

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chowan: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, Feb. 18

Chowan: General

Monday, Feb. 21

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chowan: Primary Care AM

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO PM

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chowan: General, New Prenatal PM

Friday, Feb. 25

Chowan: General, Adult Health PM

Monday, Feb. 28

Chowan: General, WIC

