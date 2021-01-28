Albemarle Regional Health Services announces, in light of regional COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing, ARHS has adjusted clinical and WIC schedules. Please call your local health department for clinic or program information, or if you have any additional questions.
The Chowan County Health Department hosts clinics by appointment only at 202 W. Hicks St., in Edenton; phone, 252-482-6003. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 338-4044.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health Programs are located in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 338-4370.