The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.

Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, April 8

Chowan: General

Monday, April 11

Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral Health

Tuesday, April 12

Chowan: Primary Care AM, Behavioral Health, General, WIC

Wednesday, April 13

Chowan: General, DEPO PM, Behavioral Health PM

Thursday, April 14

Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, New Prenatal AM

Friday, April 15

Holiday

Monday, April 18

Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral Health

Tuesday, April 19

Chowan: Primary Care, WIC

Wednesday, April 20

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AM

Thursday, April 21

Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, April 22

Chowan: General, Adult Health PM

Monday, April 25

Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral Health

Tuesday, April 26

Chowan: Primary Care AM, Behavioral Health

Wednesday, April 27

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO PM

Thursday, April 28

Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, New Prenatal PM

Friday, April 29

Chowan: General

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.