The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.Thursday, April 7Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, April 8Chowan: GeneralMonday, April 11Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral HealthTuesday, April 12Chowan: Primary Care AM, Behavioral Health, General, WICWednesday, April 13Chowan: General, DEPO PM, Behavioral Health PMThursday, April 14Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, New Prenatal AMFriday, April 15HolidayMonday, April 18Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral HealthTuesday, April 19Chowan: Primary Care, WICWednesday, April 20Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AMThursday, April 21Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, April 22Chowan: General, Adult Health PMMonday, April 25Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral HealthTuesday, April 26Chowan: Primary Care AM, Behavioral HealthWednesday, April 27Chowan: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO PMThursday, April 28Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, New Prenatal PMFriday, April 29Chowan: General Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.