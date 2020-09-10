Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to Clinical and WIC schedules. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at the Chowan County Health Department, 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowan, Currituck and Gates County Health Departments have night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.

There may be a fee, based on income.

Clinic Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 10: General, New Prenatal AM

Friday, Sept. 11: General

Monday, Sept. 14: General, WIC

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Primary Care All Day, WIC

Wednesday, Sept. 16: General, DEPO AM

Thursday, Sept. 17: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18: General

Monday, Sept. 21: General, WIC

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Primary Care AM

Wednesday, Sept. 23: General, DEPO PM

Thursday, Sept. 24: General, New Prenatal PM

