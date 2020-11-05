Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to Clinical and WIC schedules. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at Chowan County Health Department, 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowan County Health Department has night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m.
There may be a fee, based on income.
Clinic Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 5: General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6: General
Monday, Nov. 9: General, WIC
Tuesday, Nov. 10: Primary Care AM, General, WIC
Wednesday, Nov. 11: General, DEPO PM
Thursday, Nov. 12: General, New Prenatal AM