Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule for the Chowan County Health Department, . 202 W. Hicks Street in Edenton, (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowan County Health Departments has a night clinic every Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
There is a fee, based on income, for most clinics. Immunizations and General clinics are held every day and other clinics are by appointment only. Sexual health services and other Communicable Disease services are free. Appointments for sexual health services may be required.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency, formerly the DEC, provides services to children birth — three years of age through early intervention programming. The CDSA is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 am — 5 pm, Monday-Friday. Call 338-4044 for information or an appointment.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center provides services to individuals living with diabetes and their families. This program is located in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8:00 am — 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday and the 3rd Thursday of each month from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm. Patients are seen by a Registered Nurse and Registered Dietitian. For more information on the Diabetes Support Groups or an appointment, please call 338-4370.
CLINIC SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 18: General, DEPO AM
Thursday, March 19: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
Friday, March 20: General
Monday, March 23: General, WIC
Tuesday, March 24: Primary Care AM
Wednesday, March 25: General, DEPO PM