Clinic Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 29 — General
Friday, Oct. 30 — General
Monday, Nov. 2 — General, WIC
Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Primary Care All Day
Wednesday, Nov. 4 — General, DEPO AM
Thursday, Nov. 5 — General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 11:03 am
