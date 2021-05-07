Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information.
Chowan County Health Department is at 202 W. Hicks St., Edenton (252-482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowan County Health Department has night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Schedule
- Thursday, May 13: Primary Care PM, General, New Prenatal AM
- Friday, May 14: General
- Monday, May 17: General, WIC
- Tuesday, May 18: Primary Care All Day, WIC
- Wednesday, May 19: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO AM
- Thursday, May 20: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.