Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to Clinical and WIC schedules. For clinic appointments or program information, call the Chowan County Health Department, located at 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton, at 252-482-6003.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. ChowanCounty Health Department has night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.
There may be a fee, based on income.
Clinic Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 24: General, New Prenatal PM
Friday, Sept. 25: General, Adult Health
Monday, Sept. 28: General, WIC
Tuesday, Sept. 29: General
Wednesday, Sept. 30: General