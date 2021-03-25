Albemarle Regional Health Services announces, in light of regional COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing, ARHS has adjusted clinical and WIC schedules. Please call your local health department for clinic or program information, or if you have any questions.
The clinics are at the following locations: Pasquotank – 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City, (338-4400); Perquimans – 103 ARPDC Street in Hertford, (426-2100); Camden – Camden Medical Park – Building B – 160 US 158 East, Camden (338-4460); Currituck – 2795 Caratoke Hwy., Currituck, (232-2271); Chowan – 202 W. Hicks Street in Edenton, (482-6003); Bertie – 102 Rhodes Avenue in Windsor, (794-5322); Gates – 29 Medical Center Road, Gates (357-1380); and Hertford – 828 S. Academy Street, Ahoskie, 862-4054. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All services are available by appointment only.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 338-4044 for information.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health Programs are in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 338-4370.