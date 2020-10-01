Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to Clinical and WIC schedules. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at the Chowan County Health Department, 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton; phone, 252-482-6003.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowan County Health Department has night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center provides services to individuals living with diabetes and nutritional counseling across the district. This program is located in the Pasquotank County Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City and also the Hertford County Health Department in Ahoskie Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are seen by a Registered Nurse and/or a Registered Dietitian. For information or an appointment, call 338-4370.
The Albemarle Regional Behaviorial Health Program provides nursing assessment, counseling and telepsychiatry throughout the district, please call 338-4370 for more information or an appointment.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) provides services to children birth — three years of age through early intervention programming. The CDSA is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 338-4044 for information or an appointment.
There may be a fee, based on income.
Clinic Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 1: General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2: General
Monday, Oct. 5: General, WIC
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Primary Care All Day
Wednesday, Oct. 7: General, DEPO AM
Thursday, Oct. 8: General, New Prenatal AM