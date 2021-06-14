Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at the following locations: Pasquotank - 711 Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City (338-4400); Perquimans - 103 ARPDC Street, Hertford (426-2100); Camden - Camden Medical Park - Bldg B- 160 US 158 East, Camden (338-4460); Chowan - 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003); Currituck - 2795 Caratoke Hwy., Currituck (232-2271); Bertie - 102 Rhodes Avenue, Windsor (794-5322); Gates - 29 Medical Center Road, Gates (357-1380); Hertford- 828 S. Academy Street, Ahoskie (862-4054). Hours are from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Pasquotank Health Department has a night clinic every Thursday from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Camden, Bertie, Gates and Perquimans County Health Departments have night clinic on the 2nd and 4th Thursday nights of every month from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
June clinic schedule
- Thursday, June 17: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, June 18: General
- Monday, June 21: General, WIC
- Tuesday, June 22: Primary Care AM
- Wednesday, June 23: General, Behavioral Health, DEPO PM
- Thursday, June 24: General, New Prenatal PM