Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to Clinical and WIC schedules. Please call Chowan County Health Department, 211 W. Hicks St., 252-482-6003, for clinic appointments or program information.
Chowan Health Department has night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m..
There may be a fee, based on income.
Clinic Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 17: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18: General
Monday, Sept. 21: General, WIC
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Primary Care AM
Wednesday, Sept. 23: General, DEPO PM
Thursday, Sept. 24: General, New Prenatal PM