Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to Clinical and WIC schedules. Please call Chowan County Health Department, 211 W. Hicks St., 252-482-6003, for clinic appointments or program information.

Chowan Health Department has night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m..

There may be a fee, based on income.

Clinic Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18: General

Monday, Sept. 21: General, WIC

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Primary Care AM

Wednesday, Sept. 23: General, DEPO PM

Thursday, Sept. 24: General, New Prenatal PM

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.