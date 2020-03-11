Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule at Chowan County Health Department, 202 W. Hicks Street in Edenton, (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Chowan County Health Departments has a night clinic every Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
There is a fee, based on income, for most clinics. Immunizations and General clinics are held every day and other clinics are by appointment only. Sexual health services and other Communicable Disease services are free. Appointments for sexual health services may be required.
Clinic Schedule March 11-18
Wednesday, March 11: General, DEPO PM
Thursday, March 12: General, New Prenatal AM
Friday, March 13: General
Monday, March 16: General, WIC
Tuesday, March 17: Primary Care All Day, WIC
Wednesday, March 18: General, DEPO AM