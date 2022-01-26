Chowan County native Tara Roberts is taking on a new podcast series with National Geographic.
Ahead of Black History Month, National Geographic is launching a “powerful” new podcast titled “Into The Depths” on Jan. 27.
The six-part podcast, which will be hosted by Roberts, will take listeners into the deep history of the transatlantic slave trade as it follows a group of Black divers – Diving With a Purpose – dedicated to finding a documenting slave shipwrecks.
Listeners will explore the complex history of the global slave trade and the stories of the estimated 12.5 million Africans forced to make the Middle Passage.
The podcast will follow Roberts from Florida to Costa Rica and from Africa back to the Roberts’ family home in Edenton, according to National Geographic.
Here, in Edenton, Roberts’ quest quickly becomes personal.
“What I was experiencing was this sense of longing. I think this is a unique thing for African Americans. Where is home for us?” Roberts asks during the fourth episode.
“‘Into The Depths’ is a profound and personal exploration of identity and history as told through the lens of Black scientists and storytellers eager to deepen our understanding of American history,” said Davar Ardalan, executive producer of Audio for National Geographic.
The podcast will be released through March 3 in weekly installments and will feature over 40 voices – including underwater divers and archaeologists, descendants of those brought over on the ships and other historians.
“The journey brings Roberts to a deeply painful and personal crossroads concerning her identity as a Black American as she searches for a sense of belonging,” a press release read.
Roberts ventured to Edenton back in June 2021 to conduct research on her local history – particularly African American history – as part of the podcast’s backstory. She ended up spending a few days in town and attended Edenton’s first Juneteenth event.
As part of Roberts’ mission, she also spent a year backpacking around the world to find and tell stories about young women change agents, which led to the creation of a social enterprise that supported and funded their big ideas.
Some of these women – according to Roberts – included archaeologists, scientists and dive professionals who all help fuel the search for slave shipwrecks around the world.
The podcast will be available beginning Jan. 27 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Amazon Music, or wherever you like to listen.
