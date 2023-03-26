Chowan County offers lunch menu Mar 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON - The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and they are encouraged to enjoy all of our programs. The center is located at 204 Church Street, Edenton.Monday, March 27Salisbury Steak, Peas, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Roll, Apple Crisp, MilkTuesday, March 28Chicken Salad, Three Bean Salad, Fresh Orange, Macaroni Salad, Crackers, Jello, MilkWednesday, March 29Baked Ham, Cabbage, Pears, Sweet Potato with Marshmallows, Roll, ButterThursday, March 30Lasagna with Beef, California Veggies, Orange Juice, Garlic Bread, Angel Food Cake, MilkFriday, March 31Oven Fried Chicken, Pears, Broccoli, Buttered Potatoes with Sour Cream, Roll, Cookie, MilkDid you know: CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.Seniors Members (55 and older) enjoy the CSC gym, many fitness classes, senior related guest speakers and trips.Membership is free - call 252-482-2242 or stop in for a tour at 204 East Church Street, Edenton.Visit the center on Facebook for more information on classes, seminars and trips for seniors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Fruit Growing Tourism Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch Eastern Living - January 2023 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCommunity meeting slated for Hotel HintonHarry Potter Extravaganza returning to EdentonEdenton leaders approve relocation of Confederate MonumentBolton's Bridge expected complete by MayE.C. Toppin honored for 50 years to LegionIndoor pool eyed for old DF Walker expansionPolicemen will be boys...Cupola House hosts Irish beer gardenState green lights Timbermill WindPerson of interest in Bertie County may be in Edenton area ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.