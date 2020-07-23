Below are a few produce stands in Chowan County. If you know of any that don’t appear on this list, please email us at nlayton@ncweeklies.com, so we can add them in future editions.
- Byrum Boys’ Produce Stand: 2244 Virginia Road, Edenton. Has an honor box to pay if no one is around.
- W.R. Bunch Produce Stand: 2833 Rocky Hock Road. Facebook page lists hours as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
- Edenton Farmers Market: 200 N. Broad St., Edenton; 252-209-4792; www.edentonfarmersmarket.org
Copeland’s Peaches: 1429 County Line Road, Belvidere; 252-312-6322; Only available approx. June 20-Aug. 10