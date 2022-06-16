The following Chowan County residents have graduated from other local schools.

Lawrence Academy:

- Andrew Pippins

- Jessica Dominguez

Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT):

- Andrea Carrera

- Kincaid Devine

- Caroline Goodwin

- Emily Huey

- William “Jack” Pierce

- Walker Rich

