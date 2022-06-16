Chowan County residents graduate Jun 16, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following Chowan County residents have graduated from other local schools.Lawrence Academy:- Andrew Pippins- Jessica DominguezNortheast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT):- Andrea Carrera- Kincaid Devine- Caroline Goodwin- Emily Huey- William “Jack” Pierce- Walker Rich Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSpencer wins state DAR scholarshipLocal DAR Chapter installs new officersHistoric portraits found in EdentonGoodwin will challenge McArthurEdenton 'test drives' license plate readersDispute between town, Burgher continuesSchool board hears CTE, AIG updatesCommissioners seek board appointeesOut & About: Week of June 9, 20222022 N.C. Wheat Yield Contest... Images