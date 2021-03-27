Chowan County Senior Center schedule for April 1-April 7
Pickup menu
- Today, April 1: Ham and cheese sub, cucumber and onion salad, pineapple, orange juice, graham crackers and milk
- Friday, April 2: Chicken breast, gravy, broccoli and rice, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread, chocolate cake, milk
- Monday, April 5: Lasagna, California blend vegetables, corn, garlic bread, orange juice, milk
- Tuesday, April 6: Chef turkey salad, crackers, macaroni salad, butter, cookies, strawberries,milk
- Wednesday, April 7: Barbecue chicken, fresh fruit, peas, macaroni and cheese, corn muffin, milk
Nutrition Site News
Lunch pickup is Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. You must be 60 years of agge or older and a resident of Chowan County to qualify and you must fill out a registration form. Suggested donation is $1 per meal. You must ball 252-482-7748 before 1 p.m. to sign up for lunch on the previous pickup day.
Easter bags will be given out on Monday, April 5.
The birthday celebration will be on April 9. The center will celebrate those born in the month of April by giving out a piece of birthday cake for free.
The nutrition site will be closed Friday, April 2, for Good Friday.
Fitness schedule
$4 per class of $30 per month for all classes. Open to all ages.
- Thursdays: 5:30 p.m., Zumba
- Monday: 9 a.m., Total Body; 5:30 p.m., Advance Pilates
- Tuesday: 5:30 p.m., Zumba
- Wednesday: 9 a.m., Cardio/Weights; 5:30 p.m., Advance Pilates
- Friday, April 2, the fitness classes are closed due to Good Friday.
Center schedule
- Beginning Line Dance: 10-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays
- Line Dance Class: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays
- Piano Music: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Computer Use: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Cornhole: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Table Tennis: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Billards: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Arthritis Exercise: 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, the center has a class geared toward arthritis problems.
- Bingo: 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday
- Senior Bowling: On Fridays, we will leave the center at 9:15 a.m., go to Albemarle Lanes in Elizabeth City, and return by 12:30 p.m. Cost is $3. Deadline is the Wednesday before.
- Fun Swim: On Wednesdays, we will leave the center at 10:15 a.m., go to the YMCA in Elizabeth City to swim from 11 a.m. to noon. We will return by 1 p.m. Cost is $6. Deadline is two days before.
Classes
- Crochet Class: Bring your crochet needles and yarn and come join out group on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon
- Woodcarving Class: Every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
- Paint Class: On Wednesday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, our new teacher, Tina Filder, will teach us to paint a water lily. Cost is $15. Deadline is April 14.
Trips
- Golf Trip: On Thursday, April 15, we will leave the center at 9:15 a.m. and go to the Cashie Golf and Country Club for a round of golf and return by 1 p.m. Cost is $12. Deadline is April 9.
- Shopping Trip: On Thursday, April 22, we will leave the center at 8 a.m. to go to Smithfield Outlets for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 5 p.m. the cost is $2. Deadline to pay is April 15.