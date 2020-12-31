The Chowan County Senior Center is at 204 E. Church St., Edenton. It can be reached by phone at 252-482-2242.
Activities
- Bingo — 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, free
- Computer use — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Cornhole — Noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Table Tennis — Noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Piano music — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Classes
All classes will be limited to 10 people.
- Woodcarving Class — Every Friday, the group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
- Crochet class — Come and join the group every Wednesday (except January 13) from 9 a.m. to noon. Work on different projects you can share with others. This class will be held in the rear of lunchroom so all participants can social distance.
- Paint class — Katrina will teach this class on January 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Picture will be a posted at the center. All materials are supplied. The cost is $12 and is due by January 11.
Fitness
- Fitness room is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. To keep social distancing we will use alternate machines. Masks must be worn when entering the Center. Once you get to the class you are attending or the fitness room machine you are using you may take them off but must put them back on prior to leaving.
- Free arthritis exercise class — The class is geared to arthritis problems and is held from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Walking Club meets from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at D.F. Walker gym.
- Line Dance Class will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Number of participants will be limited.
- Fitness classes are $4 per class or $30 per month. Classes include Mondays: Total Body or Yoga, 9 a.m., Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays: Step Interval, 9 a.m., Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesdays: Chilates, 9 a.m., Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Thursdays: Your Choice Class, 9 a.m., Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Fridays: Yoga, 9 a.m.
The following activities have not resumed: Senior bowling, fun swim, billiards.
Pizza lunch
A pickup lunch with pizza, salad and dessert will be offered January 27. The cost is $1, which is due Jan. 22.
Trips
- Quail Hunting Trips will be offered January 12 and January 26. We will leave the Center at 8:30 a.m., go to Pierce Hunting Preserve for a quail hunt and lunch, and return around 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20. The payment deadline for the January 12 trip is January 5, while the deadline for the January 26 trip is January 18.
- Greenbrier shopping trip — We will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. January 21, go to Greenbrier Mall for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4 p.m.. Cost is $2 and the deadline is January 15. Masks must be worn in the van, which will be limited to eight people.