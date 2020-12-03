Activities
Computer use — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Corn hole — Noon to 4 p.m.
Table Tennis — Noon to 4 p.m.
Fun Swim — Not resumed yet.
Bingo — from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays
Billiards — Not resumed yet.
Piano music — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas Pick-up lunch — From 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Dec. 21, the center will host its pickup lunch with a Christmas present bag. The menu is barbecue, fried chicken, potato salad, green beans and dessert. Cost is $2, and the deadline is Dec. 11.
New Year’s Pick-up Lunch — On Dec. 30, the center will have a New Year’s lunch with baked pasta (cavatini), garlic bread, salad and dessert. Cost is $2, and the deadline is Dec. 16.
Classes
The Chowan County Senior center is limited all classes to 10 people until the governor changes COVID restrictions.
PAINT CLASS — Katrina will teach this class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Picture will be a posted on Facebook page. All materials are supplied and the cost is $12 and is due by Dec. 7.
WOODCARVING CLASS — The group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
Fitness
FITNESS ROOM — The fitness room will open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To keep social distancing we will use alternate machines. Masks must be worn when entering the Center. Once you get to the class you are attending or the fitness room machine you are using you may take them off but must put them back on prior to leaving.
FREE ARTHRITIS EXERCISE — The center will have a class geared to arthritis problems from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
SENIOR BOWLING—Not resumed yet.
FITNESS CLASSES — $4/class or $30/month. Schedule: Mondays: 9 a.m., Total Body, Essentrics or Yoga; 5:30 p.m., Zumba. Wednesdays: 9 a.m., Chilates; 5:30 p.m., Pilates. Thursdays: 9 a.m., Your Choice Class; 5:30 p.m., Zumba. Fridays: 9 a.m., Yoga.
LINE DANCE CLASS — On Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Number of participants will be limited.
WALKING CLUB—Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to noon at the D.F. Walker gym. Some days the gym will not be available.
WALK WITH EASE PROGRAM—This class will be held at the Walker Gym starting Dec. 16 and ending Jan. 29. You need to sign up by Dec 14. There is no cost but you do need to fill out a registration form. When you fill out your form you will get a free water bottle, sanitizer, cloth masks, “Time for Healing” CD, “Tips for Good Living with Arthritis” book and Walk With Ease handbook.
Trips
HUNTING TRIP — On Dec. 9, we will leave the Center at 8:30 a.m. and go to Pierce Hunting Preserve for a quail hunt and lunch and return around 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20 and the deadline is Dec. 4.
GREENBRIER SHOPPING TRIP — On Dec. 10, we will leave the Center at 8:30 a.m. and go to Greenbrier Mall for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4:00. Cost is $2 and the deadline is Dec. 4. Masks must be worn on the van and van will be limited to eight people only.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS — On Dec. 17, we will leave the Center at 3:30 p.m. and go to Virginia Beach to ride through the Lights at the Beach. Cost is $2 and the deadline is Dec. 11. Masks must be worn on the van and the van will be limited to eight people only.