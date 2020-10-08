Chowan County Senior Center, 204 E. Church St., Edenton, announces the following October schedule.
Activities
- BINGO — 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays — FREE
- HALLOWEEN COOKOUT — We will have a cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. October 30 for pickup. We will have cheeseburgers, baked beans, chips, dessert and a Trick-or-Treat goodie Bag. Cost is $1 and the deadline is Oct.19.
- COMPUTER USE — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- WOODCARVING CLASS — On every Friday the group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon. The class will be held in the room the center taught fitness classes. Tables will be spaced apart.
- CROCHET CLASS — Crochet will be held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, except the second Wednesday of the month.
- PAINT CLASS — Katrina will teach this class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14. All materials are supplied and the cost is $12 and is due by Oct. 7.
FITNESS
Our fitness room will open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. To keep social distancing we will use alternate machines. Masks must be worn when entering the Center. Classes will be limited to 25 people and will be held in the dining area.
- ARTHRITIS EXERCISE—On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m. we will have a class geared to arthritis problems.
- FITNESS CLASSES—$4/class or $30/month. Classes are Monday, Total Body, Essentrics or Yoga, 9 a.m., and Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Step Interval, 9 a.m. and Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Chilates, 9 a.m. and Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Your Choice Class, 9 a.m. and Zumba 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Yoga, 9 a.m.
- LINE DANCE CLASS— On Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m..
- CORNHOLE — noon to 4 p.m.
- TABLE TENNIS — noon to 4 p.m.
Trip
OUTLET MALL SHOPPING TRIP — On October 22, we will leave the Center at 9:30 a.m. and go to the Outlets in Norfolk for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and the deadline is October 14 . Masks must be worn on the van.