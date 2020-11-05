Chowan County Senior Center is at 204 E. Church St., Edenton. Its phone number is 252-482-2242.
Fitness
The center’s fitness room is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. To keep social distancing we will use alternate machines. Masks must be worn when entering the Center. Once you get to class or the fitness room machine you are using you may take them off but must put them back on prior to leaving. Class size is limited to 20 people.
FITNESS CLASSES — $4/class or $30/month. Schedule:
Monday: 9 a.m., Total Body, Essentrics or Yoga; 5:30 p.m., Pilates
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Step Interval; 5:30 p.m., Zumba
Wednesday: 9 a.m., Chilates; 5:30 p.m., Pilates
Thursday: 9 a.m., Your Choice Class; 5:30 p.m., Zumba
Friday: 9 a.m. Yoga
Free arthritis exercise will be from 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
LINE DANCE CLASS— From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays.
TABLE TENNIS—noon to 4 p.m. daily
The following fitness activities have not resumed: senior bowling, fun swim, billiards
WALK WITH EASE PROGRAM—This class will be held at the Walker Gym starting Nov. 2 and ending Dec. 14. Sign up by Oct. 30. There is no cost but you do need to fill out a registration form. When you fill out your form you will get a free water bottle, sanitizer, cloth masks, “Time for Healing” CD, “Tips for Good Living with Arthritis” book and Walk With Ease handbook.
Activities
BINGO—On Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m.
COMPUTER USE—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
CORNHOLE—noon to 4 p.m. daily
PIANO MUSIC—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
MONTHLY LUNCHEON—The center will have a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12 for meal pickup. Menu: hot dogs, baked beans, chips and dessert. Cost is $1. Deadline is Nov. 6.
Classes
WOODCARVING CLASS—The group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on. Class will be held in Arthritis Classroom.
PAINT CLASS—Katrina will teach this class from 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Picture will be a fall/winter scene. All materials are supplied and the cost is $12 and is due by Nov. 12.
CROCHET --9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, except for Nov. 18, in the arthritis classroom.
Trip
OUTLET MALL SHOPPING TRIP—On Nov. 19, we will leave the Center at 9:30 a.m. and go to the Outlets in Norfolk for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4:30. Cost is $5 and the deadline is Nov.12. Masks must be worn on the van.