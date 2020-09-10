Chowan County Senior Center, located in the basement of the E.A. Swain building, will not hold fun swim, cornhole, table tennis, piano music, billiards or trips until further notice.
The center will begin its modified schedule Sept. 14, starting slowly and gradually resuming activities.
Fitness and line dance classes will be limited on the number of participants and will be held in the dining area.
Woodcarving will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each Friday in the fitness class area. Crochet will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in the same area. Tables will be spaced apart.
The center will continue to serve pickup meals from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for those registered at the nutrition site.
FITNESS ROOM—Our fitness room will open on Sept. 14. We will not open until 8:30 a.m. to allow time to sanitize. Participants will be limited. To keep social distancing, we will use every other machine.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE—On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m., we will have a class geared to arthritis problems. Arthritis exercise will be held in the same classroom, but the number of people will be limited. Classes will start back on Sept. 22.
FITNESS CLASSES—$4/class or $30/month
Monday — Total Body, Essentrics or Yoga, 9 a.m.; Pilates, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Step Interval, 9 a.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Chilates, 9 a.m.; Pilates, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday — Your Choice Class, 9 a.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday — Yoga, 9 a.m.
BINGO will start Sept. 22.
LINE DANCE CLASS — On Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.. Number of participants will be limited. NEW TIME.
WALKING CLUB—Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to noon at the D.F. Walker gym. The new time is 10 a.m. to noon and some days the gym will not be available.
WOODCARVING CLASS—On every Friday the group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
COMPUTER USE — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Only two people in the area at a time.
SENIOR CENTER MONTH LUNCH — On Sept. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will have a catered pick up lunch to celebrate Senior Center Month. We will have fried fish, fried chicken, green beans and potatoes, slaw, hush puppies and dessert. The cost is $2 and the deadline is Sept. 21.