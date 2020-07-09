The Chowan County Senior Center, 204 E. Church St., Edenton, has released the following schedule. It is contingent on the state moving into the Phase 3 restrictions on July 17. The statewide restrictions were put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Fitness room
If the state goes into Phase 3 on July 17, the fitness room will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 27. Participants will be limited. To keep social distancing, we will use every other machine. Fitness classes will be limited on the number of people and will be held in the dining area.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE — Class geared to arthritis problems from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This class will start back in August.
FITNESS CLASSES — $4/class or $30/month. Classes include Monday: 9 a.m., Total Body, Essentrics or Yoga, and 5:30 p.m., Pilates; Tuesday: 9 a.m., Sept Interval and 5:30 p.m., Zumba; Wednesday: 9 a.m., Chilates and 5:30 p.m., Pilates; Thursday, 9 a.m., your choice class and 5:30 p.m., Zumba; and Friday, 9 a.m., Yoga.
LINE DANCE CLASS — On Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the dining area. Number of participants will be limited. NEW TIME.
WALKING CLUB — Monday thru Friday, 9-11 a.m. at the D.F. Walker gym. The new time, 9-11 a.m., is through August.
Classes
WOODCARVING CLASS — On every Friday, the group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon in the area the senior center taught fitness classes. Tables will be spaced apart. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
CROCHET CLASS — On every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon in the area the senior center taught fitness classes. Tables will be spaced apart.
Other
COMPUTER USE — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Only two people in the area at a time.
PICKUP MEALS — 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for those who are registered at the Nutrition Site.
BINGO — Will start back in August.
Fun swim held on Wednesdays will begin in September. There will be no cornhole, table tennis, piano music, billiards or trips until further notice.