March weekly activities
FITNESS ROOM — Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
BINGO – Every Tuesday at the Center we will play Bingo from 1 to 2 p.m.. This is FREE.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE — On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m., we will have a class geared to arthritis problems.
SENIOR BOWLING — On Mondays we will leave the Center at 12:15 p.m., go to Albemarle Lanes, and return by 3:30 p.m.. Transportation is $2. Deadline is the Wednesday before.
FITNESS CLASSES — $4/class or $30/month
- Monday: Total Body or Yoga, 9 a.m.; Pilates, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: Pilates, 9 a.m.; Pilates, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: Yoga, 9 a.m.
LINE DANCE CLASS — On Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
PIANO MUSIC — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COMPUTER USE — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CORNHOLE — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TABLE TENNIS — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BILLARDS — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FUN SWIM—Every Wednesday we will leave the Center at 10:15 a.m. for a Fun Swim at the YMCA swimming from 11 a.m. to noon and return by 1 p.m.. Cost is $6 and dead-line is two days before.
Special trips and activities
WALKING CLUB — Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to noon at the D.F. Walker gym. Check the calendar to see unavailable dates.
WOODCARVING CLASS — On every Friday, the group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
CROCHET CLASS — Come join our group on Wednesday, March 3, 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
PAINT CLASS — No class this month.
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION — Come and join us as we celebrate March birthdays on Friday, March 5.
SHOPPING TRIP — On Thursday, March 25 we will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. and go to Lynnhaven Mall for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4 p.m.. The cost is $2, and the deadline to pay is March 15.
MONTHLY LUNCHEON — On Wednesday, March 24, we will have our monthly luncheon with barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, chips and dessert. Pick up lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Cost is $2 and the deadline to pay is March 12.