Did you know that Santa is picking the best elf out there to be hired for this job (which is me)? I’m Responsible because I take care of my things I’m unforgettable, and I’m trustworthy.
I should be hired because I’m a team player. I participate in games and I meet my goals. I’m also a leader. I should be hired for Santa because I’m generous. I’m very giving and I help others. Also, I’m compassionate. These are the reasons why I should be hired for the elf job with Santa!
By: Reginae Bunch
Have you heard about the flier? Everybody’s getting one! It says Santa is looking for elves to hire. There is one spot available and every kid in the world is competing for the position. Personally, I think I’m the best kid for this job!
I’m going to write 3 reasons to Santa why I’m the best elf for this job. My opinion: I will be the best elf in town because I’m dependable, smart, and experimental. My reasons: Dependable- When I make and design toys, Santa can depend on me. My ideas are dependable. I’m an efficient kid for the job!
Experimental — Greatly recommended Elf for the job, Smart for idea’s, I have Great integrity for this job. I have Excellent ideas and Excellent sketching and designing skills. Trial and Error also helps me.
Smart — I’m smart at engineering, and I have Excellent Ideas. I’m an Efficient and tactful worker. I always work hard, when working hard I never get distracted. Whenever I make something I always go for precision!
The best elf for the job is definitely me! I’m Experimental, HardWorking, Dependable, and Smart. I can be an Efficient elf. I can also be a dependable elf. I can have amazing ideas and amazing sketches. Since I have amazing ideas and sketches, I might make elf of the year! I am a 100% recommended!!
Sincerely your favorite elf: Camden Hickman
Hi Santa! You should pick me for your elf. If you want the BEST help, choose me — Pepper! It would help me and you SOOOO much!!! Please pick me!
The first thing is I am smart and I passed my test. I listen to my teacher. I get good grades -
I’m like Einstein. I would help the north pole keep in shape and make sure everybody does their part!
I am careful about it. I will make sure nobody steals anything. I clean my room and take care of it. I have my own computer and I’m on it a lot and I take good care of it. I make sure I don’t break anything. I will make sure nobody breaks any thing.
I am protective so I can keep Santa safe. I protect my mom a lot. I can be a bodyguard if any evil elf tries to hurt him. I can also help homeless elves.
So what I’m saying is I’m good at a lot of stuff. I think I’m good enough, so please and thank you!
By: Tyler Hales
Have you heard that Santa is hiring a new elf? I think I would be the best for that position!
I’m creative, I do hair and nails all the time, I do art sometimes, and I make clothes.
I’m responsible, I watch my little sister, I clean when my mom tells me to, and I cook.
I’m active, I play outside, I exercise, and I dance. I’m talented, i do gymnastics, I dance, I’m flexible, and I sing.
And that’s why I think I would be a good elf for Santa.
By: Charity Jackson-White
Have you heard that Santa is hiring a new elf? I think I should be an elf because I am a good listener, have fun and love to create inventions. That’s why I should be an elf.
Being a good listener is very important on Christmas Eve. I’m helping Santa do all his work before his long journey on Christmas eve. I have experience listening to my coaches in baseball. In school, I alway listen to my teachers. Listening is important so I can follow directions.
Being a fun person is good because I love to create things. Being a fun person is good because I love to create things others like. It is fun to me. I can create the most wonderful toy any boy or girl could ever want to have fun!
I am a creative inventor. I love to draw new things and then build them. This means I could invent any toy imaginable!
You could not hire any boy better to be your elf! Listening, inventing, and making people happy is what I do! I look forward to working with you at the incredible elf store!
By: Holden Fuller
Hi! I’m Matilda, the elf who needs a job. Can you get me a job pretty please? I’ve always wanted to be an elf that works for santa. He is so cool and so nice. He knows when you’re sleeping and awake! I’m a big fan!
I’m going to tell you why you should hire me: One, I’m responsible. I’ve never broken my toys or lost anything and am very trustworthy. I’m respectful. I’ve never been rude to anyone in my life and never disrespect anyone. I’m crafty — your girl can use anything to make anything and your girl will do her best. That’s why you should hire me.
I’m the best elf and I’m sorry if I’m nagging you. I’ve just alway wanted to be a good helper. I hope you pick me to be Santa’s personal assistant. I wish you a Merry Christmas friend.
Say, if you ran out of splice and needed someone to get something you can count on me. I will ask Santa if he says yes. I will use scraps and wood or anything and I will get it done.
By: Madison Wilson
Meredith Moore elf for hire
Introduction: Did you know that responsibilities and action are one of the most important things in life that you have to control to also get a job? It’s true, I’m not lying! Being respectful with words can change how people look at you and think of you, it’s a true fact!
My name is Meredith Moore and I think I’m the perfect elf for santa! I’m a kind, intelligent, helpful, and artistic person! It is very important to know what to do in the world and focus on things you like and activities! I give people kindness when they need it, even some people I don’t know!
Intelligence is key, and that is what I focus on. And that is exactly what I do. I love to support people, but sometimes it depends on the action that is going on — either it’s a challenge or a fight that is taking physical action somewhere! Or like a competition, but wouldn’t you do the same?
I am a very focused and artistic person. I love drawing things, and I pay attention in school. I barely get in trouble in school. I have good grades and I’m passing all my classes! The fact that my actions fit my attitude is what I like about myself! I impress people with my art and I sometimes even teach people how I do it! I am capable of being Santa’s elf and that is not a lie- I can tell you that!
Everyone in this world should be respectful and help people out with certain things. Unless it is something bad and cruel that you would have to stay away from, that is why I make sure with adults that I can trust to make sure that something is safe and secure! This is why I know I would be a wonderful helper and person in this wonderful and glamorous world!
Intelligence is the key to your problems! Be polite to yourself and others by spreading kindness to one another! “BEE” kind and nice before saying anything. Be tactful and show loved ones you’re responsible and what you’re capable of.
Have a wonderful day!
“Bee” Kind!
By: Meredith Moore
Elf writing
Did you know that I would be a good elf? Why, you ask? Well, if you really wanna know… it’s because I’m nice and creative! I’m tactful and I have self discipline. I do not deceive others.
I’m nice because I share and I care for others. I’m creative because I love to imagine things. I love creating new things. I’m tactful because I do not hit others and when I’m mad- I stop and breathe and count to 5. I have self discipline because I stop myself before doing something when I’m mad and I behave very well. I do not deceive others because I let them believe what they want. So you think I’m good enough? I’m thoughtful and I care for all. Everyone’s opinion matters to me. I think everyone’s opinion should matter. It should matter to everyone as well.
By: Khloe Harrison
Did you know that Santa is looking for a qualified elf for an important job? If not, let me tell you about it. But, before I start, let me tell you a little secret….I AM the best pick!
The best elf should be responsible. That’s me because I will make sure all toys are made. Also, I will make sure all presents are delivered to the correct address.
I also think the best elf should be trustworthy. That is also me because I will not steal things. I will feed the reindeer. I will also keep things in order.
Last but not least, I think the best elf should be smart. That is me because I have good ideas for new toys. I won a christmas wrapping competition. I won a toy making competition.
So my question for you is: should Santa pick you as the best elf and why?
-Indiya Rome
I think I would be the best out of the billions of kids running to be Santa’s helper. I can do all the requirements needed to be a helper, like always being jolly, you wouldn’t want a sad and grumpy elf to work for Santa’s workshop-it just won’t be right.
Santa would want a responsible helper who can keep up with things. If you’re an elf ,then you have to be able to keep up with the presents, and what the kids want for Christmas, which is very important! Luckily you have met someone who is super responsible so you and every other person in the world will get their presents.
I’m a good multitasking person as well think about having an elf who can multitask, the business would operate smoothly. Even though it may not affect you it will keep things good at the workshop which MAY affect your presents.
I mostly think that any job I get there would be just right for me Who do you think will get the job?
By: Layla White
Have you ever had a horrible elf working for you? Always distracted and doesn’t work? Can’t make good food or drinks to fuel other elves? Can’t help Santa out with taking in presents? Call me! I can do all these things with no problem at all! I can work for a long time without getting distracted! I can help Santa with taking in presents, too!
The reason I’m the one for the job is because of how long I will work to make presents. I will work from 9 am-7 pm. And also that are at least 300-400 presents each day just to make children happy!
I can also make the best food and drinks ever! My coffee has my elf mates energized and ready to seize the day! I am a Mexican fan, too, and I can make the best for the elves!
I also shoot presents into children’s chimneys like Stephen Curry! Before I was pursuing to become an elf, I was a player for the Lakers! I got the team to the Finals and I, Shaq, and Kobe were ballin’ on the court! We were in the top 3 on the court and we had the most points and it was a tie, 3-3. We were up against the Raptors and the score was 107-110. We had only 30 seconds left to have more points and win! I had the ball and I pass to Shaq, he shoots it, but he missed. But, I pass to Kobe, and ran to the bucket, he throws it up into the air, and I jump up… I make it! I stole the ball from them, then make a near-dumb but worth its decision! I threw the ball to the other side just to win for my team because I had 3 seconds left! It’s going, going, INTO THE NET! We won the championship and the trophy went to me! After that, we celebrated and went home.
Now, I try to become the #1 elf on Santa’s top 100 elves list. I am also good for the job because I get along great with others. If you are looking for the top best elves, I’ll be the one to recommend! But, last, of all, I can make everyone’s pay-by-hour increase by 75% because I am tactful to everyone and will be elated if you pick me as the elf for the job!
Santa, I think you should think about hiring me for the job because of all the reasons I gave to you! With all the reasons I gave you, you should pick me to be the elf for the job! I will help you with anything!
Made by Camari Blount
Have you heard Santa is hiring a new elf? I think I would make the most efficient elf possible because I am dependably elated about being an elf, a very good commuter and a very good at doing integrity. These qualities mean I’d be a master elf! Choose me!
Why am I so dependable? Well I get everything done on time and I can fit everything in at the last minute. Imagine how having a dependable elf can help you!
How am I always the 1st to finish!
How am I a good commuter? I can understand every kid’s handwriting and decipher all the kids’ letters!
I’ve always wanted to be Santa’s elf! I am very good at integrity! Because my teacher never says to me that I am doing the wrong thing. And my dad never has to tell me that I am doing the wrong thing. And I am still doing the right thing when no one’s looking. Imagine how doing integrity can change your workshop!!!
Have you heard my reasons? And being dependable can really help you in your workshop! And I am very elated to be an elf!
And I am a very good commuter. Imagine how much easier it will be to read letters if you hire me! I am good at integrity. By this I mean I am always doing everything right when no one’s looking. Imagine how much easier it is to do stuff!
By: Serena Harrup
Do you want a new elf, a better elf? Well if you do, I’m the perfect elf for youI If you’re wondering how I would make the perfect elf, here’s your chance!
Are you tired of having an elf that does not work? If you are, I’m willing to work for you.
I do extra work. I offer to help out a lot — most of all when I get something wrong I keep trying till I get it right. Do you want an elf that is friendly? You do, good! I’m the right one. I share my stuff. I help when someone gets stuck on something.
O, You want an elf that is creative? Lucky for you — I’m the perfect elf. I make a lot of different things. I sew a lot by hand. To make everything better I know how to make stuffed animals just by sewing but their medium sized animals.
Plus you want an elf that is curious. OMG! I’m curious, I never get bored. (only time is if it loses my interest — hope you don’t)I always wonder about things. So obviously I’m the perfect elf.
(ps.Im great with animals. I have a cat, 2 dogs, a parrot, guppies, and shrimp. That’s 6 pets so I can work with the reindeer. Also you can call me Peppermint!)
In conclusion, I’m a great elf. I will make perfect toys that make children’s dreams come true. I’m nice, compassionate, and I’m elated to be an elf. I would make a glamorous elf, so pick me and you will be glad you picked me! It would make me happy and I love Christmas!
By: Harley Sullivan
Hey, have you heard that Santa is looking for a new elf? No. Ok, well, he is and I could be chosen, you could be chosen, any kid could be chosen!
But I’m determined to be chosen because I can paint well, I love animals, and I can read well, oh I’m so elated for this!
I can paint, draw, and color well because I can draw a decent dragon without tracing. And I love to draw and color. And I can draw decent animals. Speaking of animals…
I love animals because I like to play with them. And most animals like me And sometimes I get to feed them and I like to read about them. Speaking of reading…
I love to read because I read a lot. Sometimes I can get really hooked on a book/book series. I can pronounce a lot of words, like… radiation.
And that is why I think I should be chosen as Santa’s elf . Don’t you think I should too? Maybe. Ahhh, you think you should be chosen don’t you. Well, tell me why you think you should be chosen.
By: Skyler Crandell
Did you know Santa was hiring a new elf? I can’t believe it I think i’m going to be a great elf. Keep reading to find out.
One reason I think I should be is new elf is I am creative. The reason I think that is I’m good at arts and crafts. Another reason I think that is I can imagine anything. I can also do what anybody tells me to do.
My second reason is I am a hard working girl. The reason I think that is I work really hard. Another reason I think that is I finish my work on time. I also think that when I do something I make sure it is finished.
My third reason is I am good with kids. The reason I think that is because I LOVE LOVE LOVE making kids happy so if I am able to be Santa’s new elf I could make toys for kids and they will be so happy. Another reason I think that is I love kids so much. My last reason why I think I’m good with kids is. I LOVE to help kids.
My last reason why I should be Santa’s new elf is because I am UNIQUE.The reason I think that is I AM BRAVE,I AM VERY BOLD. My last reason why I think that because I AM ME!!!
Now that you have heard my whole story about why I would make a great elf for Santa. Do you think I will be the best elf santa’s ever had?
By: Emoni Boyce
Have you ever been Santa’s elf? Santa might pick me because I have a lot of ENERGY. I am good at being creative, lots of energy, very fun, super funny.
I think I would be good because I am creative and I am good at making stuff and painting. If my mom or dad need help i help them so i think that would work out good.
I love candy and I know the elfs do too and me and the elfs would eat the candy together. And in the north pole I could eat so much candy. Some of my family members don’t like it but I like it a lot.
I also have a lot of energy and me and all of the elves could run around and have the most fun. could jump up and down. And we would eat more candy and get hyper.
I am super funny and I make all my friends laugh. If I was in the north pole I would make everyone laugh. And I laugh when my friend says something they make me laugh so much.
I might get this job! Because I am good at doing elf stuff. Santa needs a good elf to help him go to each house and deliver toys. That is the story why I think I would be a good elf.
By: Bailey Weber
Did you know Santa is hiring a new elf?
I think I could be an elf.
I will tell you some reasons why i should be the elf: I’im fun, and I brainstorm, and I use manners.
I’m elated to think I will have a new job as the best elf!
I want to be an elf because santa is hiring and I like to brainstorm. I like to think before I speak, like to learn new things, and like to make toys.
I like to use manners. I like helping other people, saying your welcome, and saying yes mam.
I’m fun. I like to talk, and make funny faces ,and get up on the right side of the bed.
I will be a great elf for santa! I can’t wait to get a job working for santa. It will be spectacular!
By: Annabelle Mizelle
Santa is hiring elves. I think I would be the best elf for Santa to hire. I think I would be the best elf for Santa to pick because I have good ideas like you could bake a cake and hide inside for your wife or kids birthday or throw a party for all the hard working elves. At my last one, I surprised Mrs Claus with lots of special gifts for her. And I can be Santa’s best friend, like checking on him from time to time, helping him with his medicine and making sure his health is good. Be nice to the other elves like give them the help that they need or want when some of the elves are sad, mad, or angry. I can make their day better and be overprotective like traveling with Santa and the elves to make sure they’re good at all times . And make santa and the elves laugh when they look tired from wrapping all of those presents for santa nice kids that were not being naughty.
By: Teyana Sanderlin
I am Elijah Chesson and I want to be a responsible and joyful elf. Did you know that santa is hiring a kid to come work with him as an elf in his factory? Wouldn’t you? I know I would! I think that I would be the best option because I am very very creative and I like to draw. I am mature and responsible. I help my mom with things and I also stay up late so that I can turn off the lights while everyone is sleeping. Sometimes I feed the cat and give her water. I am respectful and listen when I am spoken to. I also listen to my teachers. I love to help my family when I can. I also do what my mom and my teachers say when they ask me to do something. I really want that job and I hope that I get it. I really think it would be a pleasure to work with santa.
By: Elijah Chesson
My name is Che’ziyah Holley and I would like to be an elf in your workshop because I am very courageous, sincere, and helpful. And if you need some reason I will give you some. I will be the best elf in the world- I will give you milk and cookies — THANKS!
I’m so courageous that I went indoor sky-diving. I also climbed my roof and went to the edge of it. I put my brother on my back and hit him hard.
I’m very sincere as well. I love helping my family & friends. I’m respectful to my family & teacher. I also keep my word… Well, sometimes! I’m just being honest — don’t you like honest people?
I’m super helpful as well. I help my dad wrap presents. I help my aunt do makeup, I also help Trinity by getting on her back which is really fun.
That’s all the reasons why I will be a great elf. And all the kids will have a great time this Christmas, this year and in the future. Thank you for reading
Love: Che’Ziyah Holley
I heard that Santa is looking for an elf… I am creative, a designer, and hardworking. I’m creative because I make creative stuff like a toy called the air pig. It’s a pig with plane wings, a cowinator — a cow with terminator arms and hands.
I’m a designer because I put a lot of designs on stuff like toys, a folder and notebooks. I will put a design on any kids toys.
I’m hard working because I’ll do whatever Santa says I won’t quit and I will create toys till I can’t any more. I’ll work hard and try as hard as I can and help the elves and have Santa ready in time to fly off!
I am creative because I have fixed a computer but added some extra stuff like a piece of a car motor in it.
I’m hard working because I’ll do what Santa says and I’ll work hard. I will make a lot of toys so Santa can be as ready as he can be.
Do you think i’m the one fit for the job or no? or is someone else better than i am? I’ve given a lot of reasons and I think I a because I am creative and hardworking and even better designer and ill help all y’all or are you gonna reject the best elf or accept the worse elf? SINCERELY THE BEST ELF EVERBY THE BEST ELF EVER..
Josiah StaMaria