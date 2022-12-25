Did you know that Santa is picking the best elf out there to be hired for this job (which is me)? I’m Responsible because I take care of my things I’m unforgettable, and I’m trustworthy.

I should be hired because I’m a team player. I participate in games and I meet my goals. I’m also a leader. I should be hired for Santa because I’m generous. I’m very giving and I help others. Also, I’m compassionate. These are the reasons why I should be hired for the elf job with Santa!

