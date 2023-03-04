Chowan County Republicans are aiming to honor one of their own – James Robison – in the form of a memorial plaque in downtown Edenton.

During an Edenton Town Council meeting last month, Dick Mayer, Secretary of the Chowan County Republican Executive Committee, presented a proposal that would install a plaque on a bench at Colonial Park.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Tags