...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan,
Perquimans and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline.|.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive through flooded roadways.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
COROLLA NC
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
04/06 AM 3.5 -0.2 0.3 4-5 NONE
04/06 PM 3.7 0.0 1.0 2-3 NONE
05/06 AM 4.7 1.0 1.4 3 NONE
05/06 PM 4.1 0.4 1.2 3 NONE
06/06 AM 4.5 0.8 1.2 1-4 NONE
06/07 PM 4.3 0.6 1.2 3 NONE
&&
Chowan County Republicans are aiming to honor one of their own – James Robison – in the form of a memorial plaque in downtown Edenton.
During an Edenton Town Council meeting last month, Dick Mayer, Secretary of the Chowan County Republican Executive Committee, presented a proposal that would install a plaque on a bench at Colonial Park.
Robison, a Navy veteran, was the chairman of the county’s GOP for 19 years. He also contributed to Habitat for Humanity – by assisting in starting the local Chowan-Perquimans Chapter – as well as the Edenton Rotary Club and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
After retiring to Edenton, he also spent several years designing and building local homes, including his own. He recently passed away peacefully in September at the age of 81.
The plaque, according to a design presented by Mayer, reads as follows:
“In Memory of James C. Robison, U.S. Navy Veteran, American Patriot and Community Leader. He was a positive presence in Edenton and Chowan County and made this world a better place.”
The plaque is slated to be bronze, measuring three inches high by 12 inches wide and will be located along the top slat of the middle waterfront bench, near the Penelope Barker House. “Hidden, tamper-resistant hardware” will also be installed, according to Mayer.
“We would reimburse the town $648 for the cost of the bench,” Robison told councilors.
Ownership of the bench will then be assigned to the Chowan County GOP Executive Committee. The group will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the bench as well.
The executive committee will also be responsible for purchasing and installing the plaque.
“[Jim] would be proud of this,” said Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings. “He did a lot in this area to move things forward, especially with Habitat for Humanity.”
Councilman Craig Miller concurred, saying that Robison is “most deserving.”
Following a motion to accept the proposal, the vote was unanimous in favor of the plaque.