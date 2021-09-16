A good ole’ fashioned grudge match.
But, with a lot of laughter and good natured ribbing.
That’s what happened at Knobbs Creek Par-3 Golf Course last week when members of the Chowan County Senior Center challenged their counterparts with the Pasquotank County Senior Center.
“There’s a longstanding rivalry between Edenton and Elizabeth City in sports in general,” said Robert Baker, the Team Captain for the Chowan “Lucky Strokes.” “It starts in high school and it seemed like it was a good way for us to throw the gauntlet down so to speak and have a grudge match.”
So, the Chowan County Senior Center’s golf team issued a challenge to their friendly rivals in Pasquotank County and the two teams met at Knobbs Creek last Thursday.
At stake – a perpetual trophy with digital photos of the event – and bragging rights.
“We had a lot of fun,” Baker said of the event.
His counterpart, Billy Stallings, led the Pasquotank County team “Knobbs Creek Knockers.”
“We had a great time. It was a lot of fun,” Stallings said. “We had good fellowship with some good people.”
The teams followed a “Superball” format with two teams of two, which traded after nine holes.
In the end, the Pasquotank team, made up of Stallings and his cohorts Will Newbern, Henry Layden and Clarence Hughes won the match. They Chowan team consisted of Baker, Dennis Kuchta, Dean Avery and Maurice Bunch.
Baker said the event helped raise awareness about the work of the senior centers in both counties, and that each participant had to be a member of the senior center he represented.
The teams thanked Knobbs Creek for waving the green fees for the participants.
“We had a great time and we’re planning to do it again,” Baker said.
The next time the groups gather they plan to play at The Links at Mulberry Hill.
Chowan Senior Center Program Coordinator Sandra Taylor said she was pleased with the event.
“They are great guys to work with and it is my pleasure to serve the Chowan Senior Center as the Program Coordinator,” she said.
A date has not been set for the rematch.