Fitness
- Monday — 9 a.m. Total Body or Yoga, 5:30 p.m. Pilates
- Tuesday — 5:30 p.m. Zumba
- Wednesday — 9 a.m. Pilates, 5:30 p.m. Pilates
- Thursday — 5:30 p.m. Zumba
- Friday — 9 a.m. Yoga
- Walking Club — 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the old D.F. Walker gym.
Other activities
- A celebration of February birthdays will be held Friday, Feb. 5.
- Line dance class — 10:30-11:30 Mondays and Fridays
- Piano music — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Computer use — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Cornhole — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Table tennis — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Billiards — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, re-opens Feb. 1
- Fun Swim — Starting Feb. 3. Every Wednesday, the center will leave at 10:15 a.m. for swimming at the Albemarle Family YMCA, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to noon and return by 1 p.m. Cost is $6 and deadline is two days before.
- Woodcarving Class — 9 a.m. to noon every Friday.
- Crochet Class — 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24.
- There will be no paint class this month.
- Monthly luncheon will be Feb. 24. We will have friend chicken breast, baked beans, chips and dessert. Pick-up lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $2 and the deadline is Feb. 12.
Trips
- Shopping trip on Feb. 25: We will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. and go to the Patrick Henry mall for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4 p.m. Cost is $2 and the deadline to pay is Feb. 15.
- Quail Hunting Trip on Feb. 17: We will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. to go to Pierce Hunting Preserve for a quail hunt and lunch and return around 2:30 a.m. Cost is $20 and the deadline is Feb. 10.