Fitness

  • Monday — 9 a.m. Total Body or Yoga, 5:30 p.m. Pilates
  • Tuesday — 5:30 p.m. Zumba
  • Wednesday — 9 a.m. Pilates, 5:30 p.m. Pilates
  • Thursday — 5:30 p.m. Zumba
  • Friday — 9 a.m. Yoga
  • Walking Club — 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the old D.F. Walker gym.

Other activities

  • A celebration of February birthdays will be held Friday, Feb. 5.
  • Line dance class — 10:30-11:30 Mondays and Fridays
  • Piano music — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
  • Computer use — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
  • Cornhole — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
  • Table tennis — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
  • Billiards — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, re-opens Feb. 1
  • Fun Swim — Starting Feb. 3. Every Wednesday, the center will leave at 10:15 a.m. for swimming at the Albemarle Family YMCA, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to noon and return by 1 p.m. Cost is $6 and deadline is two days before.
  • Woodcarving Class — 9 a.m. to noon every Friday.
  • Crochet Class — 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24.
  • There will be no paint class this month.
  • Monthly luncheon will be Feb. 24. We will have friend chicken breast, baked beans, chips and dessert. Pick-up lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $2 and the deadline is Feb. 12.

Trips

  • Shopping trip on Feb. 25: We will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. and go to the Patrick Henry mall for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 4 p.m. Cost is $2 and the deadline to pay is Feb. 15.
  • Quail Hunting Trip on Feb. 17: We will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. to go to Pierce Hunting Preserve for a quail hunt and lunch and return around 2:30 a.m. Cost is $20 and the deadline is Feb. 10.

