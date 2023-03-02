The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.
Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and they are encouraged to enjoy all of the programs.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&
The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.
Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and they are encouraged to enjoy all of the programs.
The senior center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.
Friday, March 3
Oven Fried Chicken, Pears, Broccoli, Buttered Potatoes with Sour Cream, Roll, Cookie, Milk
Monday, March 6
Sausage and Peppers, Carrots, Peach Cobbler, Roasted Potatoes, Hoagie Roll, Milk
Tuesday, March 7
Corned Beef Hash, Cabbage, Fruit Crisp, Roll, Potatoes with Hash, Roll, Milk
Wednesday, March 8
Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Corn Muffin, Jello, Orange Juice, Milk
Thursday, March 9
BBQ Chicken, Peas, Cinnamon Apples, Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Milk
Friday, March 10
Baked Pork Chop, Collards, Fruit Crisp, Brown Rice, Roll, Milk
The CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.
Seniors Members (55 and older) enjoy the CSC gym, many fitness classes, senior related guest speakers and trips.
For more information call 252-482-2242 or stop in for a tour at 204 East Church Street, Edenton.
Visit the Chowan Senior Center on Facebook for more information on classes, seminars and trips for seniors. Membership is free.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.