Chowan Senior Center is located at 204 E. Church St., Edenton. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Fitness
The Fitness Room is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Classes cost $1-$4 per class of $30 for a month’s worth.
- Classes: Mondays, Yogalates or Yoga, 9 a.m. and Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, Arthritis, 10:15 a.m. and Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, Trampoline, Cardio Lite, Step Interval or Combo Mix, 9 a.m. and Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Thursdays, Arthritis, 10:15 a.m., and Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Fridays, Yoga, 9 a.m.
- SENIOR BOWLING — On Fridays, we leave at 9:15 a.m., go to Albemarle Lanes in Elizabeth City, and return by 12:30. Cost is $2 for transportation. Deadline is the Wednesday before.
- FUN SWIM — On Wednesdays we will leave at 10 a.m. and go to the YMCA to swim from 11 a.m. to noon and return by 1 p.m.. Cost is $6. Deadline is two days before.
- WALKING CLUB — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the D.F. Walker gym.
- ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS WALK is on Tuesday, June 15. We will meet at the center at 8:15 a.m. and take a 30-minute walk downtown Edenton. Don’t forget to wear your purple to show your support!
Classes
- LINE DANCE CLASS — Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- CROCHET CLASS — Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon
- WOODCARVING CLASS — Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon
- PAINT CLASS — From 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 16. We will paint an egret. Cost is $15. Deadline is June 15.
Other Activities
- PIANO MUSIC and COMPUTER USE – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- CORNHOLE, TABLE TENNIS and BILLARDS — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday
- CARD GAME – Hand & Foot on Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. until game over.
MONTHLY LUNCH – On June 23, our pick-up lunch menu will be a 1/2
- ham & cheese sub, macaroni salad, chips and banana pudding. Cost is $3. Deadline is June 16.
Trips
- TRYON PALACE TRIP – On Tuesday, June 22, we will leave at 8 a.m. and head to New Bern for a tour of the palace and grounds. Cost is $12. Deadline is June 14.
- GOLF TRIPS — On Thursday, June 10, we will leave at 9:30 a.m. and go to Knobbs Creek. You pay there for either 9 or 18 hole round. On Thursday, June 17, we will leave at 9:30 and go to Cashie. Cost is $12. Deadline is the week before for each.
- SHOPPING TRIP — On Thursday, June 24, we will leave the center at 9 a.m. and go to Norfolk Outlets for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 5 p.m. Cost is $2. Deadline is June 17.
- FISHING TRIP – On Wednesday, July 7, we will leave at 9:30 a.m. and fish on Miss Oregon Inlet from noon to 4 p.m.. Cost is $30. Deadline is June 23.
- ELIZABETHAN GARDENS TRIP – On Friday, June 11, we will leave at 8 a.m. and tour the gar-dens and have lunch in Manteo and return by 3. Cost is $7. Deadline is June 9.
- FYI–Dover Downs is not accepting group rates at this time. We will try for a trip in the Fall.
- JERSEY BOYS–Cancelled at Box Office.