For Chowan County residents focused on keeping fit, the Chowan Seniors Center could answer the question where to work out.
The Chowan Senior Center (CSC) membership is free for Chowan County residents.
“We have a very active membership that enjoy being on-the-go.” “We encourage all seniors 55 and older to enjoy all of our classes and great field trips” stated Sandra Taylor, Senior Center Director.
For members 65 and older CSC is a Silver Sneaker partner along with Silver & Fit and Renew Active programs provided through Medicare.
“Our gym is filled with a wonderful assortment of equipment for our members to enjoy for free,” Taylor explained. “We also have a full schedule of fitness classes available for a small fee, ranging from Arthritis Prevention, Tai Chi, Pilates and Yoga Monday through Friday.”
A brief overview of the Medicare Programs
Silver Sneakers is a free for some Medicare Advantage or Supplement Plan program for 65 or older. Check your eligibility or sign up at www.silversneakers.com.
Silver & Fit does require a $50. annual fee. Check eligibility or sign up by calling 877-764-2746.
Renew Active is free for seniors already enrolled in a United Healthcare Medicare Plan. Check eligibility at www.MyUHCMedicare.com.
The Chowan Senior Center benefits financially as a SIlver Sneaker partner, from membership in these programs, which assists the center with meeting their financial operational costs. CSC is located at 204 Church St., Edenton.