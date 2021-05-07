Fitness room
Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- FITNESS CLASSES — $4/class or $30/month. Schedule: Monday, Yogalates or Yoga, 9 a.m., Pilates, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Trampoline, Cardio Lite, Step Interval or Combo Mix, 9 a.m., Pilates 5:30; Thursday, Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Yoga, 9 a.m.
- BEGINNING LINE DANCE – Mondays and Fridays, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- LINE DANCE CLASS -- Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- CORNHOLE — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- TABLE TENNIS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- BILLARDS —11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- ARTHRITIS EXERCISE—On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m., we will have a class geared to arthritis problems.
- SENIOR BOWLING — On Fridays we leave at 9:15 a.m., go to Albemarle Lanes, and return by 12:30. Cost is $2 for transportation. Deadline is the Wednesday before.
- FUN SWIM — Every Wednesday we will leave the Center at 10:15 a.m. and go to the YMCA to swim from 11 a.m. to noon and return by 1 p.m. Cost is $6. Deadline is two days before.
- WALKING CLUB — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the old D.F. Walker gym.
Other Activities
- PIANO MUSIC — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- COMPUTER USE — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CARD GAME –Hand & Foot on Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. until game over. Come join in!
- MONTHLY LUNCH – On May 26, John Powell will grill the burgers for pick-up lunch. Menu will be a Cheeseburger, baked beans, chips and dessert. Cost is $2. Deadline is May 14.
- ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS IS MAY 9 THROUGH JUNE 20! Wear purple on Mondays to show your support. Chowan Senior Center is a North Carolina Certified Senior Center of Excellence enhancing the quality of life for senior adults.
Classes
- CROCHET CLASS — Bring your needles & yarn on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
- WOODCARVING CLASS — Every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Come check us out!
- PAINT CLASS — From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 12. We will paint daffodils! Cost is $15. Deadline is May 10.
Trips
- SYLVAN HEIGHTS TRIP — On Wednesday, May 19, we will leave the center at 11 a.m. and return by 3:30 p.m. Eat at the Café onsite or bring a bag lunch. Cost is $14. Deadline is May 12.
- SPIRIT OF NORFOLK LUNCH CRUISE – On Friday, June 4, we will leave the center at 10 a.m. and return by 3:30 p.m.. Cost is $60 or $75 for a window seat. Deadline is May 7.
- GOLF TRIP — On Monday, May 17, we will leave the center at 9:30 a.m. for a round of golf at Links at Mulberry Hill and return by 1 p.m. Cost is $12. Deadline is May 10.
- SHOPPING TRIP — On Thursday, May 20, we will leave the center at 9 a.m. and go to OBX Outlets for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 5 p.m.. Cost is $2. Deadline is May 13.
- JERSEY BOYS PERFORMANCE is on standby until tickets go on sale at the box office.