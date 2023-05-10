Chowan Senior Center meals week of May 15-19 From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 10, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for senior members age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday. The following is the meal schedule for next week:Monday: Salisbury steak, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, mashed potatoes with gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp, milkTuesday: Chicken salad, three bean salad, fresh oranges, macaroni salad, crackers, Jello, milkWednesday: Baked ham, cabbage, pears, sweet potato with marshmallows, roll, milkThursday: Lasagna, veggie blend, juice, garlic bread, cake, milkFriday: Oven fried chicken, pears, garden peas, buttered potatoes with sour cream, roll, cookie, milkMembership at the center, located at 204 E. Church St., Edenton, is free. Call 252-482-2242 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Fruit Growing Botany Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionChowan Herald Get The App! Chowan Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUpdated: Search continues in Camden for missing Edenton womanMiddle, high school teams earn hunter safety state tourney berthsGraham's message in Edenton May 7 to be 'God loves you'Teen charged in 2 Edenton shootings, could face fed chargesNew mural on wall at Chowan Arts Council features landmarks — and beesColumn: Fewer excuses, more courage on moving monumentFooled by Clarence Thomas, not Mark RobinsonAutopsy report: Chowan toddler drowned in bucket of waterBear sighting in Edenton goes viralNew Edenton downtown director is former naval aviator ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.