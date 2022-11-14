Seniors at the Chowan Senior Center enjoy holiday trips, services and activities.
If one is a resident of Chowan County and are 55 years or older – come join the fun, meet new friends and enjoy all the center has to offer.
Membership is free and one must be a member to participate in activities. Enjoy the Holidays with others by joining in these wonderful activities and events.
Holiday trips and activities:
LOCAL SHOPPING TRIP: Wednesday, Nov. 30, enjoy holiday shopping at the shopping center and downtown shops in Little Washington. Cost is $6. RSVP by Nov. 23;
MAKE PIZZELLE COOKIES: Thursday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., get into the holiday spirit making traditional cookies for the holidays. RSVP;
MAKE A GREENERY WREATH: Friday, Dec. 3, a perfect Holiday décor for one’s door. Cost is $18. RSVP;
DINNER & PERFORMANCE: Saturday, Dec. 3, enjoy a holiday performance by Adam Nixon and The Hallelujah Group perform a Country Christmas at the Onley Place in Belvidere. Bus leaves at 5:15 p.m. to have dinner prior to the show. Cost is $30. RSVP by Nov. 24; and
HISTORIC HOLIDAY HOMES TOUR: Sunday, Dec. 4, seniors will be leaving at noon to go tour Somerset Plantation and the Hope House which are decorated for the holidays. Cost is $7. RSVP by Nov. 24.
Also, join the CSC for on-going weekly activities
CHOWAN STITCHES: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon, bring knitting and join the weekly group;
CARD GAMES: Thursdays 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
WOODCARVING: Fridays 9 a.m. to noon; and
PIANO MUSIC AND COMPUTER USE: Available Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 40 p.m.
Chowan Senior Center is a North Carolina Certified Senior Center of Excellence enhancing the quality of life for senior adults.
Contact Sandra Taylor, Program Coordinator with membership information, class questions or reservations at 252-482-2242.
Chowan Senior Center is located at 204 East Church Street, Edenton and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
