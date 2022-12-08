The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.
The menu includes:
Monday, Dec. 12
Cheeseburger, baked beans, baked cinnamon apples, cake, milk
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Ham sub with cheese, garden salad, pineapple juice, spice cake, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Meatloaf, green beans, pineapple chunks, mac and cheese, lima beans, roll, milk
Thursday, Dec. 15
Chicken salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad, crackers, angel cake, orange juice, milk
Friday, Dec. 16
Baked turkey breast, carrots, cranberry sauce, stuffing, brown rice, gravy, pudding, milk
The CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.
For more information call 252-482-2242.
Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and we encourage local seniors to enjoy all of our programs. The Senior Center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.
Friday, Dec. 9
Baked pork chops, collards, fruit crisp, scalloped potatoes, roll, milk
