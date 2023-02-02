Chowan Senior Center offers menu Feb 2, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and they encourage local seniors to enjoy all of the programs. The senior center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.Friday, Feb. 3Oven Fried Chicken, Pears, Broccoli, Buttered Potatoes with Sour Cream, Roll, Cookie, MilkMonday, Feb. 6Sausage & Peppers, Carrots, Peach Cobbler, Roaster Potatoes, Hoagie Roll, MilkTuesday, Feb. 7Corned Beef Hash, Cabbage, Fruit, Crisp, Roll, Potatoes with Hash, Roll, MilkWednesday, Feb. 8Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Corn Muffin, Jello, Orange Juice, MilkThursday, Feb. 9BBQ Chicken, Peas, Cinnamon Apples, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread, MilkFriday, Feb. 10Baked Pork Chops, Collards, Fruit Crisp, Brown Rice, Roll, MilkThe CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.Make it a senior new year’s resolution to stay healthy and fit by becoming a member of CSC. For more information call 252-482-2242 Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEPD seeks information in series of shootings, one fatalProtestors install anti-monument billboardColumbia High School has new leaderHack High announces mayoral runOn statues and restaurants...NTSB: Mechanic grounded aircraft days before fatal crashEdenton mourns Fauchald, Bergevin after fatal plane crashHarbor Town officials purchase dinner boatCommunity rallies around Scout CabinHotel Hinton sparks local concerns ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.