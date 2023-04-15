Chowan Senior Meals for April 17-21 Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Apr 15, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is next week’s meal menu at the Chowan Senior Center:Monday: Salisbury steak, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, mashed potatoes/gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp, milkTuesday: Chicken salad, three bean salad, fresh orange, macaroni salad, crackers, Jello, milkWednesday: Baked ham, cabbage, pears, sweet potato with marshmallows, roll and milkThursday: Lasagna, veggie blend, juice, garlic bread, cake, milkFriday: Oven fried chicken, pears, broccoli, buttered potatoes with sour cream, roll, cookie, milk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Fruit Growing Botany Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionChowan Herald Get The App! Chowan Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesColumn: Closing one chapter in my life, opening anotherOdyssey of the Mind: Walker team to compete in world finalsBirckhead to debut book on Warren Grove MB ChurchHistoric Pilgrimage returns to Edenton, Chowan April 14-15Peanut Factory to host Durham photographer GottliebMost of Holiday Island sewer plant's fines unpaid since 1992Edenton grant to research resiliency, waterfront hazards'Why is it taking so long?': Residents confront SAGA over hotel rehabNew ambulance to cost Chowan $100K more than last ambulanceDelivery of Harbor Towns dinner boat delayed ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.