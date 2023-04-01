The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for its senior members age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday.
The following is the meal schedule for next week:
Windy with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 2:46 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for its senior members age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday.
The following is the meal schedule for next week:
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, baked cinnamon apples, cake and milk
Tuesday: Ham sub with cheese, toss salad, pineapple, spice cake and milk
Wednesday: Meatloaf, green beans, pineapple chunks, mac & cheese, roll and milk
Thursday: Chicken salad, broccoli salad, juice, pasta salad, crackers, angel cake and milk
Friday: Closed for for Good Friday
The Chowan Senior Center also coordinates the Meals on Wheels program in Chowan for shut-ins.
Membership at the Chowan Senior Center at 204 Church St., Edenton, is free for all Chowan senior residents. Members 55 and older can enjoy the gym, fitness classes, trips, and guest speakers on topics of interest to seniors. Call 252-482-2242 or stop in for a tour.
For more information on classes, seminars or senior trips, visit the center’s Facebook page.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.