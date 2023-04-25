The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for senior members ages 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday. The following is next week's menu:
• Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, baked cinnamon apples, cake, milk
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 9:51 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for senior members ages 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday. The following is next week's menu:
• Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, baked cinnamon apples, cake, milk
• Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich, toss salad, juice, spice cake, milk
• Wednesday: Meatloaf, green beans, pineapple chunks, mac & cheese, roll, milk
• Thursday: Tuna salad, pea salad, juice, pasta salad, crackers, cake, milk
• Friday: Baked turkey breast, carrots, cranberry sauce, bread stuffing, brown rice, gravy, pudding, milk
Seniors members (55 and older) enjoy the Chowan Senior Center gym, fitness classes, senior-related guest speakers and trips. Membership is free. Contact: 252-482-2242 or stop in for a tour at 204 East Church Street, Edenton.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.