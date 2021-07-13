Edenton residents Grace and Chris Bean attended a holiday homes tour in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1980. Driving home they decided to enlist support for a Christmas homes tour in Edenton.
Susan Creighton and Peggy Anne Vaughan volunteered. These early organizers have an informative and fun discussion of this history as part of the 2020 Virtual Tour DVD available at the Penelope Barker House.
The Edenton Historical Commission organizes this annual event which began in 1981. The commission works with other organizations to showcase Edenton’s many charms.
Susan Creighton is now chairperson emeritus for the tour, having served for 34 years as the driving force for this Edenton tradition. Clara Stage and SallyFrancis Kehayes join Creighton as co-chairs for this year’s event. Joy Harvill of the commission also joins in this endeavor.
Now in its 40th year, the Christmas Candlelight Tour returns to the in-person, multi-home tour format this year. Homes in Edenton’s west historic district will be decorated for Christmas and homeowners will welcome visitors on this self-guided walking tour. Tickets are currently available at the Penelope Barker House and information is online at www.ehcnc.org/events.
A huge undertaking, the tour exists because of support from the community. Other groups such as Chowan Tourism Development Authority, Destination Downtown Edenton, the Cupola House Association, Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, Chowan Arts Council, Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, the multiple Christmas Tree Lightings, and the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce work with the tour and Penelope Barker House to make the tour memorable and fun for both residents and visitors.
Additional support comes from businesses such as Colony Tire, Sykes & Co., PA, Regulator Marine, Southern Bank, Perry & Co.-Sotheby’s International Realty, and Vaughan’s Jewelry.
The theme selected for the 2021 holiday season in Edenton is “The Thrill of Hope, the Weary World Rejoices!” After the COVID restrictions starting in 2020 and continuing into June, hope and rejoicing are indeed needed, and anticipated.
See you in December in Edenton, Chowan County!