Take a step back in time to celebrate Christmas.
The Edenton Historical Commission hosted its 40th Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour on Dec. 10 and 11.
The annual tradition allows participants to tour the historic sites, homes and churches throughout downtown Edenton.
Participants had the opportunity to walk the streets, ride on a horse-drawn carriage and tour the locations by candlelight on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The Christmas Candlelight Tour had houses with decorations never seen, homes that are rarely opened to the public and homes that have been newly restored.
There was a mix of homes from three centuries. The oldest home on the tour was built in 1840, and the newest was built in 2001.
Home owners, greeters and docents were available in each of the homes to offer information on the history and unique characteristics of the home.
Participants were welcomed at Edenton Baptist Church for a special concert by the church’s handbell choir.
Tours were given to the decorated Old Rector’s Study of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
“The tour was definitely thrilling, definitely beautiful and will bring hope and good cheer, antidotes to the past weary years,” said Sally Frances Keyhayes.
The Penelope Barker House was open to visitors and those passing through town that were interested in last minute tour tickets.
Refreshments were available inside the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
Participants had the opportunity to walk through the streets of downtown Edenton on the self-guided tour or take a horse and carriage ride from site to site.
This event is one of the largest fundraisers each year for the Edenton Historical Commission. The organization uses funds from the event to assist with restoration and preservation projects and promoted education about historic Edenton.
For more information about the Edenton Historical Commission, call 252-482-7800 or visit the Penelope Barker House, 505 South Broad St. in Edenton.
