The promotion of education is one of the three founding objectives of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). The other two NSDAR objectives are historic preservation and patriotism.

The NSDAR currently supports five schools — one DAR school and four DAR-approved schools; all of these schools were begun in rural and disadvantaged areas where public education was not accessible.

