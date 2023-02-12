St. Ann Catholic Church’s century-old bell will now be ringing out over Edenton’s townscape once again, following a critical refurbishment.
The 1858 church – one of the oldest in Edenton and the oldest in-use in the diocese – last heard its bell ring in 2019, during a wedding. Since then, it had fallen silent due to mechanical and infrastructure failures in the bell tower.
Father Jairo Maldonado-Pacheco, who has led the parish for over eight months now, said that when he arrived at the church last year, he became aware of the issues with the tower and the once-ringing bell.
“It was my desire to finally be able to do something for the tower and restore it and repair it, for us to be able to hear that beautiful sound of the bells again,” Maldonado-Pacheco explained.
Michael Garguilo, Chair of St. Ann’s Parish Council, said that back in 2019, some members of the church had told him that they kept hearing a strange noise from the bell tower, whenever the bell was in operation. So Garguilo tested the bell with two members up in the tower and sure enough, there was a problem.
“The sound was like the [mechanism] was coming through the ceiling,” Garguilo said. “That’s how bad it sounded. The whole thing was lifting up and slamming itself down onto a four by three [board].”
Garguilo said that the bell was shut off after that and remained off for four years.
Enter Joe D’Apuzzo, a former elevator constructor from New York who retired to Edenton.
D’Apuzzo said that as someone who worked on elevators, he had to be a master of all trades, able to handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, construction, you name it. His skills fit the bill of the repair perfectly.
Practicing elevator construction as part of the family trade, D’Apuzzo said that he finally retired after topping out Freedom Tower (One World Trade Center) in Lower Manhattan. The project was something he had wanted to complete ever since he personally witnessed the 9/11 attacks.
Edenton was his next destination.
“I like challenges,” D’Apuzzo says of his old trade. “Things that people say ‘well it can’t be done,’ I would say ‘I can do it.’ I think if you put your mind to anything you can get it done.”
While tackling the bell tower project, which took upwards of three and a half weeks, D’Apuzzo replaced and rebuilt the platform upon which the two-system bell machine was placed. The original surface had been rotting away.
The hammer system, which is what hits the bell, had to be taken apart, cleaned, rebuilt and given a fresh coat of red paint.
In addition, D’Apuzzo turned the cast-iron bell so that the hammers were hitting the most ideal spot for noise: the sound bow. With the previous setup, the hammers were striking the bell in a way that was chipping away at the iron. The chipped section can still be seen upon inspection.
Carving out sections of wall to re-cement and repair beams was needed to restore the overall structure in the bell tower, which then allowed the new system to be re-installed. In the process of doing that, however, D’Apuzzo discovered electrical issues.
“I had to run a whole new line up there because we found there were too many circuits on one,” D’Apuzzo said. “It took me about two days to straighten out the wires and figure it out. It seemed like whoever was doing the wiring just took the easy route and kept tapping off of what was available.”
Garguilo illustrated D’Apuzzo’s odyssey to the Chowan Herald via a series of photos and videos posted to social media. Garguilo praised D’Apuzzo’s work and pointed out each step of the process, highlighting how dangerous and dirty the tower had been before the restoration commenced.
“There was no platform up there at all,” Garguilo said. “The boards were just laying there, not screwed into anything. If you made a mistake, you’re going 40 to 50 feet through the roof, so you had to be careful.”
To address that hazard, D’Apuzzo installed a wider board to use as an access platform for bell maintenance, which was bolted down.
Fr. Maldonado-Pacheco and D’Apuzzo gave staff of the Chowan Herald a tour into the bell tower to examine the handiwork first hand. While the space is cramped – and easy to bump your head – the trash, rotted wood and hornet’s nest of electrical work had been alleviated.
The bell tower felt fresh inside, like an old car after receiving a new coat of paint, still retaining its heritage underneath.
“I am a perfectionist, I like to get things right,” D’Apuzzo said of the job. “If I see something wrong, I’m not going to turn my head and walk away from it, it’s gotta be done.”
Just below the ladder to the bell tower, the control console for the bell is planted on a nearby wall. As a test, D’Apuzzo pressed a single button and just a few feet above, the old iron rumbled to life with aged beauty, ringing once more.
D’Apuzzo left his mark up in the tower as well, not just through his dedicated craftsmanship, but via two stickers, both of them illustrating the logo of the Elevator Constructors Union No. 1 of New York & New Jersey. One more project of his topped off.
“Joe has been instrumental in helping us put that place in order,” Fr. Maldonado-Pacheco said.
As a result of the work, St. Anne’s newly restored bell can now be heard ringing out over Edenton before masses once again.