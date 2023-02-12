St. Ann Catholic Church’s century-old bell will now be ringing out over Edenton’s townscape once again, following a critical refurbishment.

The 1858 church – one of the oldest in Edenton and the oldest in-use in the diocese – last heard its bell ring in 2019, during a wedding. Since then, it had fallen silent due to mechanical and infrastructure failures in the bell tower.

