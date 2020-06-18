VBS canceled
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church cancels Vacation Bible School, which was scheduled for the week of June 15, due to timing and restrictions. The church is looking to host something different later in the summer.
Rock Hock Baptist Church
Rock Hock Baptist Church will resume in-person services on Sunday, June 21. Services will be at 9 a.m. for people 55 years of age and older and 11 a.m. for those 54 or younger. After the 9 a.m. service, the church will sanitize door handles, pews, and bathroom surfaces to prepare for the 11 a.m. service. Nursery and Children’s Church through third grade will be provided during the 11 a.m. service only. More information is available on the church’s Facebook page.
